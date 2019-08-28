The launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
US State Department approves US$3.3 billion anti-ballistic missile sale to Japan
- Japan will buy up to 73 of the Raytheon-made SM-3 Block IIA missiles, used to intercept other incoming missiles
US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
New arms race fears as China and Russia blast US over missile test
- US conducts flight test of a cruise missile, sending a signal of determination to develop intermediate-range capabilities
- Comes weeks after pulling out of a treaty with Russia that barred testing and deploying such technology
