Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A common bedbug, views through a microscope. Photo: SCMP
United States & Canada

‘Not nice!’: Trump lashes out over rumours of bloodsucking bedbugs at his resort he says could host the next G7

  • Rumours appear to stem from a 2016 lawsuit alleging bedbug infestation at the Trump National Doral brought by a New Jersey insurance executive
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 7:39am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A common bedbug, views through a microscope. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A view of Trump National Doral Miami, in Florida, in the United States – owned by US President Donald Trump – which he said on Monday was likely to host next year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders. Photo: AFP
News & Trends

Could Donald Trump’s luxury golf resort Trump National Doral Miami really host the 2020 G7 meeting of world leaders?

The US president says his advisers have searched the nation and decided the most suitable spot just happens to be his Florida resort. ‘It’s like, such a natural,’ he says. But others are not so convinced

Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of Trump National Doral Miami, in Florida, in the United States – owned by US President Donald Trump – which he said on Monday was likely to host next year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.