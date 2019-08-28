A common bedbug, views through a microscope. Photo: SCMP
‘Not nice!’: Trump lashes out over rumours of bloodsucking bedbugs at his resort he says could host the next G7
- Rumours appear to stem from a 2016 lawsuit alleging bedbug infestation at the Trump National Doral brought by a New Jersey insurance executive
Topic | Donald Trump
A common bedbug, views through a microscope. Photo: SCMP
A view of Trump National Doral Miami, in Florida, in the United States – owned by US President Donald Trump – which he said on Monday was likely to host next year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders. Photo: AFP
Could Donald Trump’s luxury golf resort Trump National Doral Miami really host the 2020 G7 meeting of world leaders?
The US president says his advisers have searched the nation and decided the most suitable spot just happens to be his Florida resort. ‘It’s like, such a natural,’ he says. But others are not so convinced
Topic | Donald Trump
A view of Trump National Doral Miami, in Florida, in the United States – owned by US President Donald Trump – which he said on Monday was likely to host next year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders. Photo: AFP