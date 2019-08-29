Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, arrives in the US after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic in the Malizia II, a zero-carbon yacht. Photo: AFP
Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives by boat for UN summit after refusing to take gas-guzzling plane
- The 16-year-old’s journey has taken two weeks, but has not produced any carbon
