SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype “Starhopper” hovers over its launch pad. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

SpaceX’s Mars rocket prototype ‘Starhopper’ rattles nearby residents in successful Texas flight test

  • The prototype vehicle, resembling a chrome water tower with three landing legs, completed a seemingly successful test of SpaceX’s Raptor engine
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:03am, 29 Aug, 2019

The launch of the Long March 5 has been repeatedly delayed and cancelled. Photo: Reuters
Military

Russia offers rocket engine tech as China’s Long March 5 struggles to get off the ground

  • Roscosmos chief says the two countries could team up on space transport services and satellite navigation
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:46pm, 28 Aug, 2019

