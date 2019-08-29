Channels

Professional racer Jessi Combs was killed in a crash on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Record attempt ends in tragedy as US jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs dies in crash

  • Combs was widely known in the niche sport of jet-car racing and was attempting to break the Women’s Land Speed Record of 512mph
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:23am, 29 Aug, 2019

A blogger, his mother, and a friend with a camera pull the road accident stunt in Zhengzhou, Henan province, that was to end in detention and a fine for them all. Photo: Weibo
Society

Road crash stunt lands Chinese ‘humour blogger’ and his mum behind bars

  • Online celebrity stages collision with his mother to try and attract more followers on social media
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 10:47pm, 23 Aug, 2019

