Speedboat of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas two days after it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz by the Guard on Friday, July 19. File photo: Reuters
Revealed: US military’s secret cyber strike on Iran
- US cyber strike was in response to Iran shooting down an unmanned drone in June
- Strike, which has not been publicly acknowledged by the US government, targeted crucial database used by Iran’s elite paramilitary force
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani back-pedaled on possible talks with Donald Trump, saying the US president must first lift sanctions imposed on Tehran. Photo: Reuters
Nuclear standoff: Iran President Rohwani rules out ‘photo op’ with Donald Trump, says US must first end sanctions
- Donald Trump said he would meet Iran’s president under the right circumstances to try to end nuclear standoff
- President Hassan Rowhani told US to ‘take the first step’ by lifting all sanctions first
Topic | Donald Trump
