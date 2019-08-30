Channels

Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein formally dismissed following his death, but investigations into possible crimes will continue

  • Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, having been previously taken off suicide watch
  • He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of girls as young as 14
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:41am, 30 Aug, 2019

Teala Davies, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m still a victim because I am fearful for my daughters and everyone’s daughters’. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers pour out their anger in court after his suicide

  • Judge lets accusers testify at emotional New York hearing
  • Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:38pm, 28 Aug, 2019

