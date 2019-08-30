Channels

A rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

No single gene associated with being gay, landmark study of half a million DNA profiles finds

  • Authors of study hoped to disprove the notion that sexual orientation was determined by a gene, the same way eye colour is defined
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:42am, 30 Aug, 2019

A rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: Reuters
It’s estimated that seven to eight per cent of India’s population identify as LGBT. Photo: Alamy
Family & Relationships

Indian LGBT workshop helps queer people bring parents ‘out of the closet’ on sexuality and gender

  • Prabal is an empowerment programme for parents of LGBT children that focuses on gender, sexuality and understanding physical and mental health
  • It is intended for open-minded parents who can, in turn, educate other parents and become valuable queer allies
Topic |   LGBTI
Reshmi Chakraborty

Reshmi Chakraborty  

Updated: 5:29am, 29 Aug, 2019

It’s estimated that seven to eight per cent of India’s population identify as LGBT. Photo: Alamy
