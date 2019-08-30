A rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: Reuters
No single gene associated with being gay, landmark study of half a million DNA profiles finds
- Authors of study hoped to disprove the notion that sexual orientation was determined by a gene, the same way eye colour is defined
It’s estimated that seven to eight per cent of India’s population identify as LGBT. Photo: Alamy
Indian LGBT workshop helps queer people bring parents ‘out of the closet’ on sexuality and gender
- Prabal is an empowerment programme for parents of LGBT children that focuses on gender, sexuality and understanding physical and mental health
- It is intended for open-minded parents who can, in turn, educate other parents and become valuable queer allies
