US President Donald Trump and US Air Force General John Raymond, commander of SpaceCom. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump launches new Pentagon command centre for space warfare to ‘ensure America’s dominance’
- Air Force General John Raymond, who will lead the new command, said US rivals are already focused firmly on how to fight in space as part of a broader conflict
A screen grab image taken on Thursday shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on Wednesday. Photo: KCTV via AFP
North Korea has conducted three missile launches in eight days but Donald Trump says ‘no problem’
- Pyongyang is furious over joint US-South Korean military exercises due to start next week
- Progress towards actual denuclearisation has been slow, with Pyongyang yet to agree to give up any of its weapons
