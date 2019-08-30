Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump and US Air Force General John Raymond, commander of SpaceCom. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump launches new Pentagon command centre for space warfare to ‘ensure America’s dominance’

  • Air Force General John Raymond, who will lead the new command, said US rivals are already focused firmly on how to fight in space as part of a broader conflict
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:23am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and US Air Force General John Raymond, commander of SpaceCom. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screen grab image taken on Thursday shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on Wednesday. Photo: KCTV via AFP
East Asia

North Korea has conducted three missile launches in eight days but Donald Trump says ‘no problem’

  • Pyongyang is furious over joint US-South Korean military exercises due to start next week
  • Progress towards actual denuclearisation has been slow, with Pyongyang yet to agree to give up any of its weapons
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:20pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab image taken on Thursday shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on Wednesday. Photo: KCTV via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.