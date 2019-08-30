The coast at Sunny Isles a few days before Hurricane Dorian is supposed to hit South Florida. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump cancels Poland trip to focus on fast approaching Hurricane Dorian
- The president decides to stay in the US, saying that Dorian, on track to hit Florida, could be ‘a very big one’
- Vice-President Mike Pence will take the trip to Poland in Trump’s place
Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. Photo: Handout via AFP
Florida declares state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian picks up speed towards state
- Additional emergency management staff called in to coordinate the state’s response to the storm
