The coast at Sunny Isles a few days before Hurricane Dorian is supposed to hit South Florida. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump cancels Poland trip to focus on fast approaching Hurricane Dorian

  • The president decides to stay in the US, saying that Dorian, on track to hit Florida, could be ‘a very big one’
  • Vice-President Mike Pence will take the trip to Poland in Trump’s place
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:04am, 30 Aug, 2019

Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. Photo: Handout via AFP
United States & Canada

Florida declares state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian picks up speed towards state

  • Additional emergency management staff called in to coordinate the state’s response to the storm
Topic |   Extreme weather
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:39am, 29 Aug, 2019

