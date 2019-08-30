An Apple logo at a media event in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP
Apple expected to unveil next generation ‘iPhone 11’ at September 10 event as smartphone market tightens
- The new iPhones are expected to boast improvements including ramped-up processing power and camera capabilities, but no radical changes
Topic | Apple
An Apple logo at a media event in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP
It may still be possible to retrieve images from a broken smartphone. Photo: YouTube / CBC
Broken iPhone? Here’s how to recover your lost photos – even if Apple can’t help
- Cracked screen or water damage? Don’t panic – you may still be able to salvage lost pictures and videos from your mobile phone
Topic | Apple
It may still be possible to retrieve images from a broken smartphone. Photo: YouTube / CBC