Hurricane Dorian as viewed from the International Space Station on Friday. Photo: Handout via Nasa
Hurricane Dorian could wipe out power to millions of homes in Florida, some for weeks
- Electricity providers prepare for the worst as the storm draws closer to the South Florida coast
- Florida’s main power company lines up work crews from out of state
Topic | Extreme weather
Hurricane Dorian as viewed from the International Space Station on Friday. Photo: Handout via Nasa
The coast at Sunny Isles before Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit South Florida. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump cancels Poland trip to focus on fast approaching Hurricane Dorian
- The president decides to stay in the US, saying that Dorian, on track to hit Florida, could be ‘a very big one’
- Vice-President Mike Pence will take the trip to Poland in Trump’s place
Topic | Donald Trump
The coast at Sunny Isles before Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit South Florida. Photo: AFP