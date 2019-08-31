Channels

The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the settlement. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Google to pay up to US$200 million to settle investigation into alleged violations of children’s privacy by YouTube

  • Move comes as the US Federal Trade Commission has been cracking down on Silicon Valley privacy violations
Updated: 3:10am, 31 Aug, 2019

The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the settlement. Photo: Reuters
YouTube, which is owned by Google, has shut down more than 200 channels it says are linked to misinformation about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Google’s YouTube suspends 210 channels alleged to have ties to the Chinese government

  • ‘We discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong,’ Google says
  • The move follows similar measures announced this week by US social media platforms Facebook and Twitter
Updated: 8:07pm, 23 Aug, 2019

YouTube, which is owned by Google, has shut down more than 200 channels it says are linked to misinformation about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters
