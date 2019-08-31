The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the settlement. Photo: Reuters
Google to pay up to US$200 million to settle investigation into alleged violations of children’s privacy by YouTube
- Move comes as the US Federal Trade Commission has been cracking down on Silicon Valley privacy violations
Topic | Google
The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the settlement. Photo: Reuters
YouTube, which is owned by Google, has shut down more than 200 channels it says are linked to misinformation about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters
Google’s YouTube suspends 210 channels alleged to have ties to the Chinese government
- ‘We discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong,’ Google says
- The move follows similar measures announced this week by US social media platforms Facebook and Twitter
Topic | Hong Kong protests
YouTube, which is owned by Google, has shut down more than 200 channels it says are linked to misinformation about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Reuters