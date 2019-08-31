Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is potentially sitting directly in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Former Canadian PM Kim Campbell says on Twitter she hopes for ‘direct hit’ on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort by hurricane

  • Campbell made the remark in response to news that Hurricane Dorian could potentially strike the east coast of Florida early on Tuesday
  • She has since deleted the tweet, two days after it was posted, and apologised to ‘all it offended’
Topic |   Canada
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:01am, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is potentially sitting directly in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked after series of erratic and racist tweets

  • Investigation launched after tweets containing racial slurs and the hashtag #ChucklingSquad were posted from Dorsey’s account
Topic |   Twitter
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:26am, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.