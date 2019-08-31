President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is potentially sitting directly in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AP
Former Canadian PM Kim Campbell says on Twitter she hopes for ‘direct hit’ on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort by hurricane
- Campbell made the remark in response to news that Hurricane Dorian could potentially strike the east coast of Florida early on Tuesday
- She has since deleted the tweet, two days after it was posted, and apologised to ‘all it offended’
Topic | Canada
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. Photo: AFP
Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked after series of erratic and racist tweets
- Investigation launched after tweets containing racial slurs and the hashtag #ChucklingSquad were posted from Dorsey’s account
Topic | Twitter
