A judge ruled Air Canada had not ‘upheld its linguistic obligations’. Photo: Reuters
Air Canada fined for violating French-speaking couple’s ‘language rights’
- The couple said that some signs on their domestic flight, such as ‘exit’, were only in English or with French text that was much smaller
- Canada’s constitution requires equal weight be given to English and French – the country’s two official languages – in certain situations
Topic | Canada
