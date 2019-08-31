Channels

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump tweets photo but denies US involvement in Iranian missile explosion

  • The explosion came just days after the US president said he’d be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rowhani under the ‘correct’ circumstances
  • US-Iran tensions have escalated since Trump abandoned the 2015 multilateral deal to stem the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:54pm, 31 Aug, 2019

Iranian air defence missile system Bavar 373 on display in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Europe

Europe backs US-Iran talks, to step up efforts to save nuclear deal

  • Germany said the EU wanted to build on momentum from last weekend’s G7 summit, where Trump indicated willingness to talk to Tehran
  • In response to the US pulling out of the deal, Iran has breached certain limits on its nuclear production imposed by the accord
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:28pm, 30 Aug, 2019

