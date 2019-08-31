Hurricane Dorian is seen approaching The Bahamas and Florida. Photo: AFP
Dorian strengthens to category four hurricane as it menaces Bahamas en route to Florida
- Forecasters fear that Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast in 30 years
- Millions of people in Florida could be affected, with a state of emergency declared and some counties already ordering evacuations
Topic | United States
Hurricane Dorian is seen approaching The Bahamas and Florida. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. Photo: Handout via AFP
Florida declares state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian picks up speed towards state
- Additional emergency management staff called in to coordinate the state’s response to the storm
Topic | Extreme weather
Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. Photo: Handout via AFP