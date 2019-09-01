Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iran’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi rejected reports that a satellite had been lost. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Iran answers Donald Trump’s Twitter taunt about rocket failure with satellite selfie

  • Donald Trump posted on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch
Topic |   Iran
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 1:41am, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iran’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi rejected reports that a satellite had been lost. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Speedboat of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas two days after it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz by the Guard on Friday, July 19. File photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Revealed: US military’s secret cyber strike on Iran

  • US cyber strike was in response to Iran shooting down an unmanned drone in June
  • Strike, which has not been publicly acknowledged by the US government, targeted crucial database used by Iran’s elite paramilitary force
Topic |   Iran
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:41pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Speedboat of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas two days after it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz by the Guard on Friday, July 19. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.