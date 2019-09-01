Iran’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi rejected reports that a satellite had been lost. Photo: AFP
Iran answers Donald Trump’s Twitter taunt about rocket failure with satellite selfie
- Donald Trump posted on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch
Topic | Iran
Iran’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi rejected reports that a satellite had been lost. Photo: AFP
Speedboat of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas two days after it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz by the Guard on Friday, July 19. File photo: Reuters
Revealed: US military’s secret cyber strike on Iran
- US cyber strike was in response to Iran shooting down an unmanned drone in June
- Strike, which has not been publicly acknowledged by the US government, targeted crucial database used by Iran’s elite paramilitary force
Topic | Iran
Speedboat of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas two days after it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz by the Guard on Friday, July 19. File photo: Reuters