Bullet holes in a car window after Seth Aaron Ator’s shooting rampage. Photo: Reuters ,
Donald Trump says Texas gunman Seth Ator ‘a very sick person’, but shoots down stringent background checks
- After the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Donald Trump initially indicated a willingness to support more stringent background checks on gun buyers
- He has since seemed to more closely align himself with the gun lobby
