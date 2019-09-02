Police surround a white van after the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas. Photo: AP
US mass shootings are a homeland security threat, says security chief after latest shooting in Texas
- US acting secretary of homeland security Kevin McAleenan says domestic terrorism is now a major focus, especially racially motivated violent extremism
- This comes after a gunman in Texas killed seven and wounded 21 on Saturday, the state’s second mass shooting in a month
Air Force One flies over the Walmart and a makeshift memorial, as US President Donald Trump pays a visit in the wake of a mass shooting, in El Paso, Texas. Photo: EPA
US mass shootings: Donald Trump attacks opponents as he plays ‘consoler-in-chief’ in Ohio and Texas
- US president laces his visits to El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, with a flurry of attacks on opponents and memorialising his trips with grinning thumbs-up photos
- Despite protests, Trump insisted that he’d been treated warmly in both cities
