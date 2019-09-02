Channels

Firefighters respond to the blaze on a boat off Santa Cruz Island, California. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Dozens missing, feared dead after diving boat destroyed by fire off California coast

  • Many on the boat were believed to be sleeping below deck when the first broke out and appear to have been trapped
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:09pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Firefighters respond to the blaze on a boat off Santa Cruz Island, California. Photo: Reuters
Passengers picked up by a rescue vessel are attended to by coastguard staff on a boat in waters off Dapitan City. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippine ferry blaze leaves three dead, 245 are rescued

  • Terrified passengers throw themselves into the water as fire rips through vessel sailing to Dapitan City
  • At least 245 are rescued but exact number of travellers on board is unknown
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:46am, 29 Aug, 2019

Passengers picked up by a rescue vessel are attended to by coastguard staff on a boat in waters off Dapitan City. Photo: AP
