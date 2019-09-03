Channels

A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

‘Unprecedented’ devastation as storm Dorian claims first life in Bahamas, US evacuates coast

  • The government confirmed at least one fatality in the Abacos, but the storm’s toll was still untallied more than 24 hours after it made landfall
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:02am, 3 Sep, 2019

A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Photo: AP Photo
Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm. Photo: AFP
Americas

Monster Hurricane Dorian smashes into Bahamas as US braces for impact

  • Bahamas facing a hurricane like ‘never in history, prime minister warns
  • The threat to Florida remains uncertain, with forecasters saying the storm could turn north up the coast to threaten landfall in Georgia or the Carolinas
Topic |   Extreme weather
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:16pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm. Photo: AFP
