A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Photo: AP Photo
‘Unprecedented’ devastation as storm Dorian claims first life in Bahamas, US evacuates coast
- The government confirmed at least one fatality in the Abacos, but the storm’s toll was still untallied more than 24 hours after it made landfall
Topic | Extreme weather
Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm. Photo: AFP
Monster Hurricane Dorian smashes into Bahamas as US braces for impact
- Bahamas facing a hurricane like ‘never in history, prime minister warns
- The threat to Florida remains uncertain, with forecasters saying the storm could turn north up the coast to threaten landfall in Georgia or the Carolinas
