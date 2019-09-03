An FBI agent investigates the home of Seth Ator following the shooting. Photo: Reuters
Texas gunman Seth Ator was fired from job and called the police and FBI before killing seven people in shooting spree
- Ator was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanour offence that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas
Police surround a white van after the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas. Photo: AP
US mass shootings are a homeland security threat, says security chief after latest shooting in Texas
- US acting secretary of homeland security Kevin McAleenan says domestic terrorism is now a major focus, especially racially motivated violent extremism
- This comes after a gunman in Texas killed seven and wounded 21 on Saturday, the state’s second mass shooting in a month
