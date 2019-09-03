Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An FBI agent investigates the home of Seth Ator following the shooting. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Texas gunman Seth Ator was fired from job and called the police and FBI before killing seven people in shooting spree

  • Ator was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanour offence that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:11am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An FBI agent investigates the home of Seth Ator following the shooting. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police surround a white van after the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US mass shootings are a homeland security threat, says security chief after latest shooting in Texas

  • US acting secretary of homeland security Kevin McAleenan says domestic terrorism is now a major focus, especially racially motivated violent extremism
  • This comes after a gunman in Texas killed seven and wounded 21 on Saturday, the state’s second mass shooting in a month
Topic |   United States
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:55pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police surround a white van after the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.