A Harry Potter fan holds a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone during an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication. Photo: Xinhua
Reverend bans Harry Potter books from Tennessee Catholic school library fearing ‘actual curses and spells’
- Reverend Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the US and Rome who recommended removing the books
Topic | Religion
Mainland fans overturned a complaint by a Taiwanese student to the Harry Potter website that Taiwan should not be designated part of China. Photo: AP
Harry Potter website bows to fans’ demands that it restore Taiwan to China in drop-down menu
- Wizarding World began to refer to self-governing island simply as ‘Taiwan’ in May after student objected to China suffix
- Mainland fans threaten to turn their backs on book and movie franchise
Topic | Taiwan
