SCMP
A Harry Potter fan holds a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone during an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication. Photo: Xinhua
Reverend bans Harry Potter books from Tennessee Catholic school library fearing ‘actual curses and spells’

  • Reverend Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the US and Rome who recommended removing the books
Topic |   Religion
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:11am, 3 Sep, 2019

Mainland fans overturned a complaint by a Taiwanese student to the Harry Potter website that Taiwan should not be designated part of China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Harry Potter website bows to fans’ demands that it restore Taiwan to China in drop-down menu

  • Wizarding World began to refer to self-governing island simply as ‘Taiwan’ in May after student objected to China suffix
  • Mainland fans threaten to turn their backs on book and movie franchise
Topic |   Taiwan
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 10:09pm, 7 Aug, 2019

