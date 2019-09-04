Face recognition notifies an account holder if their profile photo is used by someone else. Photo: AFP
Facebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues ‘Tag Suggestions’ amid privacy legal battle
- Face recognition notifies a user if their profile photo is used by someone else or if they appear in photos where they have not been tagged
Cameras that use facial recognition technology are becoming more common around the world, but are they a breach of our civil rights? Photo: Alamy
Big Brother or necessary surveillance – does facial recognition tech infringe on our privacy and civil rights?
- Police, governments and even shops around the world are keeping tabs on people through AI-assisted facial recognition systems
- In the United States the FBI has 30 million citizens on its facial recognition database, while China’s is said to contain almost the whole population
