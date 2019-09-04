Coastguard Captain Monica Rochester outside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's headquarters. Photo: AP Photo
Officials confirm all 34 passengers died in raging blaze on California dive boat; workers try to recover bodies
- Officials say victims range in age from 17 to 60 and most are from the Santa Cruz and San Jose area
Topic | Marine safety
Coastguard Captain Monica Rochester outside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's headquarters. Photo: AP Photo
The fire broke out aboard the Conception, while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island. Photo: Reuters
Dozens die in their bunks as horror fire engulfs scuba diving boat off California coast
- Passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters while five crew members who were above deck on the bridge escaped
- Scuba or propane tanks may have exploded in the fire, but that had not been confirmed
Topic | United States
The fire broke out aboard the Conception, while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island. Photo: Reuters