Coastguard Captain Monica Rochester outside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's headquarters. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Officials confirm all 34 passengers died in raging blaze on California dive boat; workers try to recover bodies

  • Officials say victims range in age from 17 to 60 and most are from the Santa Cruz and San Jose area
Topic |   Marine safety
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:06am, 4 Sep, 2019

Coastguard Captain Monica Rochester outside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's headquarters. Photo: AP Photo
The fire broke out aboard the Conception, while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Dozens die in their bunks as horror fire engulfs scuba diving boat off California coast

  • Passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters while five crew members who were above deck on the bridge escaped
  • Scuba or propane tanks may have exploded in the fire, but that had not been confirmed
Topic |   United States
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:30pm, 3 Sep, 2019

The fire broke out aboard the Conception, while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island. Photo: Reuters
