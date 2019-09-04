A satellite image on August 29 of failed Iranian rocket launch at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan, Iran. Image: Maxar Technologies via AFP
US imposes sanctions on Iran space programme, claims attempted launch shows urgent ‘threat’
- ‘The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch programme as cover to advance its ballistic missile programmes,’ says US secretary of state
- US was imposes sanctions on the Iran Space Agency as well as two affiliated research centers
Topic | Iran
An image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald Trump showing the aftermath of an explosion at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Centre. Photo: AP
Iran confirms space centre blast, slams Trump for tweeting about it
- A government spokesman said that ‘fortunately, nobody was killed’ in the incident at Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Semnan province
- But he hit out at the US president for posting a satellite photo of the explosion’s aftermath on Twitter and ‘kind of treating the subject gleefully’
