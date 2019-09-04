Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a walkway at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Florida. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida after ripping through the Bahamas inflicting ‘extreme damage’

  • Forecasters said storm would come ‘dangerously close’ in the next 36 hours to Florida’s east coast, where more than a million people have been ordered evacuated
Topic |   Extreme weather
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:36am, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a walkway at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Florida. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Nick Hague, from aboard the International Space Station. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Hurricane Dorian: first deaths in Bahamas from most powerful storm in its history

  • Dorian weakens to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill
  • Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ordered to evacuate before the storm hits US
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:29pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Nick Hague, from aboard the International Space Station. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.