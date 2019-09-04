Strong gusts of wind and bands of heavy rain cover a walkway at the Jensen Beach Causeway Park in Florida. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida after ripping through the Bahamas inflicting ‘extreme damage’
- Forecasters said storm would come ‘dangerously close’ in the next 36 hours to Florida’s east coast, where more than a million people have been ordered evacuated
Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Nick Hague, from aboard the International Space Station. Photo: EPA
Hurricane Dorian: first deaths in Bahamas from most powerful storm in its history
- Dorian weakens to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill
- Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ordered to evacuate before the storm hits US
