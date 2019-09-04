Customers enter a Walmart store in San Leandro, California. Photo: AFP
US supermarket chain Walmart to limit ammunition sales in wake of mass shooting in Texas store, angering gun rights supporters
- Move comes a month after a deadly shooting at an El Paso, Texas store claimed 22 lives
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Customers enter a Walmart store in San Leandro, California. Photo: AFP
An FBI agent investigates the home of Seth Ator following the shooting. Photo: Reuters
Texas gunman Seth Ator was fired from job and called the police and FBI before killing seven people in shooting spree
- Ator was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanour offence that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas
Topic | Gun violence in the US
An FBI agent investigates the home of Seth Ator following the shooting. Photo: Reuters