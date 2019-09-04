Video recordings show Neil Edwin Valera driving into the United States at San Diego’s San Ysidro border. Photo: Handout
Accused people smuggler Neil Edwin Valera charged in deaths of three Chinese migrants found in boot of his BMW in San Diego
- San Diego police find bodies of man, woman and her 15-year-old son in boot
- They had been smuggled from Mexico two days earlier
Video recordings show Neil Edwin Valera driving into the United States at San Diego’s San Ysidro border. Photo: Handout