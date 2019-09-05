An airplane sits on the side of a road in the Pine Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Bahamas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AP
Bahamas, US and Britain ramp up urgent Hurricane Dorian rescue as thousands affected
- US Coast Guard and Britain’s Royal Navy use helicopters for medical evacuations and reconnaissance flights to assess damage
An aerial view of devastation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. Photo: Reuters
Apocalyptic scenes after Bahamas pulverised by monster Hurricane Dorian
- Thousands left without shelter and likely to face food and water shortages as Bahamas hurricane tracks towards Florida
