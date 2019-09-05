Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia in 2013. Photo: AP Photo
LA man charged with selling fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller before his death
- Prosecutors say Cameron James Pettit, 28, sold counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl to Miller
Topic | Drugs
Liu Yuejin, deputy of China’s drugs control commission (centre), hits back at accusations from the United States on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
US fentanyl seizures show China is not the main supplier, Beijing drugs official says
- China has made efforts to curb flow of the opioid, vice-commissioner of anti-drugs body says
- Liu Yuejin adds that the issue is ‘totally irrelevant’ to trade talks
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
