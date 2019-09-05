The interior of the planes would get so hot while sitting on airport tarmacs during the summer that passengers weren’t allowed to board until the cooling system got the temperature below 32 degrees Celsius. Photo: Bloomberg
Hot, noisy MD-80 passenger jet dubbed the ‘silver bullet’ retired from American Airlines after 36 years
- The plane once provided the backbone of American Airlines
- Routes taken over by newer Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 jets
Topic | Aviation
