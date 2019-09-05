Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Christina Koch from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA
Why Hurricane Dorian was so destructive: it was slow, intense and unrelenting
- Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Bahamas by pressure
- The storm stalked the Bahamas for more than 40 hours
Topic | Extreme weather
Donald Trump’s map from a hurricane briefing on Wednesday bizarrely had a Sharpie loop expanding the path. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump shows fake Hurricane Dorian map to validate his incorrect tweet that storm threatened Alabama
- Trump points to map with black loop extending hurricane’s path
- President made baseless claim that Alabama would be affected
Topic | Donald Trump
