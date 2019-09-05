Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: Kyodo
China asks for ‘immediate release’ of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as Canada appoints new envoy to China
- ‘We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes … and immediately release Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
- Geng said he hopes new ambassador Dominic Barton can play an active role in returning ties between China and Canada to a ‘normal track’
Dominic Barton has been named as Canada’s new ambassador to China. Photo: Reuters
Canada names Dominic Barton as new China envoy amid damaged relations following arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- Barton is the former global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co
- Trudeau fired the previous ambassador after he said it would be ‘great’ if the US dropped its extradition request for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
