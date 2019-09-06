Channels

Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit the area as Hurricane Dorian moved up the east coast on Thursday. Photo: AP
Hurricane Dorian pounds US east coast, spinning off tornadoes and leaving 200,000 homes and businesses without power

  • At least three deaths were reported on the US mainland, one in North Carolina and two in Florida
  • With ‘extensive damage’ expected in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper warns residents to ‘get to safety and stay there’
Updated: 2:56am, 6 Sep, 2019

Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Christina Koch from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA
Why Hurricane Dorian was so destructive: it was slow, intense and unrelenting

  • Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Bahamas by pressure
  • The storm stalked the Bahamas for more than 40 hours
Updated: 1:20pm, 5 Sep, 2019

