Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit the area as Hurricane Dorian moved up the east coast on Thursday. Photo: AP
Hurricane Dorian pounds US east coast, spinning off tornadoes and leaving 200,000 homes and businesses without power
- At least three deaths were reported on the US mainland, one in North Carolina and two in Florida
- With ‘extensive damage’ expected in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper warns residents to ‘get to safety and stay there’
Topic | Extreme weather
Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit the area as Hurricane Dorian moved up the east coast on Thursday. Photo: AP
Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Christina Koch from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA
Why Hurricane Dorian was so destructive: it was slow, intense and unrelenting
- Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the Bahamas by pressure
- The storm stalked the Bahamas for more than 40 hours
Topic | Extreme weather
Hurricane Dorian's eye taken by Nasa astronaut Christina Koch from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA