US congressman Steve King drinks from water fountain at the back of a hybrid toilet at a migrant detention facility in Texas. Photo: Steve King via Twitter
US congressman Steve King says he drank from toilet at migrant detention facility and it was ‘pretty good’
- Republican lawmaker shares video of him using water fountain installed at back of hybrid toilet
- After visiting facilities in Texas in July, members of Congress had reported that officers were telling detainees to ‘drink out of toilet’
Topic | US immigration
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Manchester. Photo: AFP
20 US states sue President Donald Trump over indefinite detention of migrant children
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the lawsuit seeks to ‘protect children from the irreparable harm caused by unlawful and unnecessary detention’
Topic | Donald Trump
