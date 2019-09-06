Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US congressman Steve King drinks from water fountain at the back of a hybrid toilet at a migrant detention facility in Texas. Photo: Steve King via Twitter
United States & Canada

US congressman Steve King says he drank from toilet at migrant detention facility and it was ‘pretty good’

  • Republican lawmaker shares video of him using water fountain installed at back of hybrid toilet
  • After visiting facilities in Texas in July, members of Congress had reported that officers were telling detainees to ‘drink out of toilet’
Topic |   US immigration
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 4:06am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US congressman Steve King drinks from water fountain at the back of a hybrid toilet at a migrant detention facility in Texas. Photo: Steve King via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Manchester. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

20 US states sue President Donald Trump over indefinite detention of migrant children

  • California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the lawsuit seeks to ‘protect children from the irreparable harm caused by unlawful and unnecessary detention’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:44am, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Manchester. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.