US special envoy Jason Greenblatt attends the launch of a project to improve access to waste water treatment and water for Palestinian farmers in Jericho in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt to depart before release of peace plan
- Announcement made amid widespread scepticism over as-yet unseen proposal for resolution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- White House has said plan will not be revealed at least until after Israeli elections this month
Topic | United States
US special envoy Jason Greenblatt attends the launch of a project to improve access to waste water treatment and water for Palestinian farmers in Jericho in October 2017. Photo: AFP
The US president’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner (C) shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) as US special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt looks on. Photo: AFP
US will not release Middle East ‘deal of the century’ peace plan before Israeli election
- Move is designed so to keep plan’s details from becoming an issue in Israel’s September elections
Topic | Israel
The US president’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner (C) shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) as US special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt looks on. Photo: AFP