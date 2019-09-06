Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Pentagon chief Mark Esper suggests European allies ‘pick up tab’ as US diverts funds to pay for Donald Trump’s wall

  • Defence Department plans to pull US$3.6 billion from projects like schools and day care centres for military families
  • Esper says allies should cover costs of such facilities as they would involve building infrastructure in their countries
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:48am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A rugged uphill section of the US-Mexico border wall that runs through Organ Pipe National Monument. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Pentagon approves US$3.6 billion for Donald Trump’s border wall and ‘ego’

  • More than 120 US military construction projects will be affected as the Pentagon prepares to use funds for border wall
  • Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer blasted moved as a ‘slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:04pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rugged uphill section of the US-Mexico border wall that runs through Organ Pipe National Monument. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.