US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Pentagon chief Mark Esper suggests European allies ‘pick up tab’ as US diverts funds to pay for Donald Trump’s wall
- Defence Department plans to pull US$3.6 billion from projects like schools and day care centres for military families
- Esper says allies should cover costs of such facilities as they would involve building infrastructure in their countries
Topic | Donald Trump
A rugged uphill section of the US-Mexico border wall that runs through Organ Pipe National Monument. Photo: AP
Pentagon approves US$3.6 billion for Donald Trump’s border wall and ‘ego’
- More than 120 US military construction projects will be affected as the Pentagon prepares to use funds for border wall
- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer blasted moved as a ‘slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces’
