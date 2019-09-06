Robotic arms on the assembly line of Geely Auto factory in Linghai, China. Photo: Xinhua
Robots threaten more than 120 million jobs globally, survey finds
- The five countries with the most workers who will require retraining are China, the US, Brazil, Japan and France, according to IBM
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Meituan tests unmanned delivery with robots in Beijing and Shenzhen
- Meituan is testing indoor robot deliveries in 10 office buildings and hotels in beijing and Shenzhen
- Meituan also plans to build its drone delivery network in the next five years
Topic | Robotics
