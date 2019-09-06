Opera singer Placido Domingo pictured at an event in New York. Photo: Reuters
Eleven more women accuse opera star Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct
- The accusations, dating back three decades, follow similar claims in August by more than three dozen other singers, dancers, musicians and others
Spanish tenor Placido Domingo attends a press conference at the Estates Theatre in Prague in October 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Placido Domingo concerts cancelled and investigation launched amid sexual misconduct accusations
- Legendary Spanish tenor is alleged to have harassed numerous women, including eight singers and a dancer, over decades
