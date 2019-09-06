Channels

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran ‘inching’ toward place where talks could be held, Pentagon chief Mark Esper says

  • Defence Secretary’s comment comes days after Trump left the door open to a possible meeting with President Rowhani in New York
  • Friction between the two countries has grown since Trump last year withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord
Updated: 7:31pm, 6 Sep, 2019

An image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald Trump showing the aftermath of an explosion at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Centre. Photo: AP
Iran confirms space centre blast, slams Trump for tweeting about it

  • A government spokesman said that ‘fortunately, nobody was killed’ in the incident at Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Semnan province
  • But he hit out at the US president for posting a satellite photo of the explosion’s aftermath on Twitter and ‘kind of treating the subject gleefully’
Updated: 10:13pm, 2 Sep, 2019

