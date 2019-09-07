An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian heads towards Canada after battering Bahamas and US coast
- Storm expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, bringing hurricane winds and pounding waves
- Death toll in Bahamas expected to rise dramatically as relief workers sift through wreckage in Dorian’s wake
Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit the area as Hurricane Dorian moved up the east coast. Photo: AP
Hurricane Dorian weakens after pounding US east coast, spinning off tornadoes and leaving 200,000 without power
- At least three deaths were reported on the US mainland, one in North Carolina and two in Florida
- More than 700 airline flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday were cancelled
