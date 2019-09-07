Channels

US President Donald Trump brandishes a doctored weather map showing an out-of-date forecast for Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump refuses to let go of false claim that Hurricane Dorian was headed towards Alabama

  • The strange tale began when Trump tweeted on Sunday that Alabama was among the states facing damage from the still approaching hurricane
  • On Friday, as survivors of the storm in the Bahamas and other places were trying to rebuild their lives, he once more took to Twitter to argue his case
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:32am, 7 Sep, 2019

An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Hurricane Dorian heads towards Canada after battering Bahamas and US coast

  • Storm expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, bringing hurricane winds and pounding waves
  • Death toll in Bahamas expected to rise dramatically as relief workers sift through wreckage in Dorian’s wake
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 7:10am, 7 Sep, 2019

