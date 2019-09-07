US President Donald Trump brandishes a doctored weather map showing an out-of-date forecast for Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump refuses to let go of false claim that Hurricane Dorian was headed towards Alabama
- The strange tale began when Trump tweeted on Sunday that Alabama was among the states facing damage from the still approaching hurricane
- On Friday, as survivors of the storm in the Bahamas and other places were trying to rebuild their lives, he once more took to Twitter to argue his case
Topic | Donald Trump
An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian heads towards Canada after battering Bahamas and US coast
- Storm expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, bringing hurricane winds and pounding waves
- Death toll in Bahamas expected to rise dramatically as relief workers sift through wreckage in Dorian’s wake
Topic | Extreme weather
