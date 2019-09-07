Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

At least five dead in US from vaping-related lung disease

  • The outbreak, whose exact cause is still unknown, has also sickened hundreds with severe pulmonary disease and left several teens in induced comas
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:10am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man smokes an e-cigarette at a cafe in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US patient dies from mysterious vaping-related illness in what could be first death linked to smoking alternative

  • Deceased was one of 22 people hospitalised in Illinois for symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea after vaping
  • Similar cases across US are prompting health officials to warn of dangers of e-cigarette use
Topic |   Smoking
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 8:56pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man smokes an e-cigarette at a cafe in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.