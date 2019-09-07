A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
At least five dead in US from vaping-related lung disease
- The outbreak, whose exact cause is still unknown, has also sickened hundreds with severe pulmonary disease and left several teens in induced comas
Topic | United States
A man uses an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Photo: AP
A man smokes an e-cigarette at a cafe in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US patient dies from mysterious vaping-related illness in what could be first death linked to smoking alternative
- Deceased was one of 22 people hospitalised in Illinois for symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea after vaping
- Similar cases across US are prompting health officials to warn of dangers of e-cigarette use
Topic | Smoking
A man smokes an e-cigarette at a cafe in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: Reuters