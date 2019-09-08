Channels

People await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Facing far higher Hurricane Dorian death toll, Bahamians scramble to escape worst-hit islands

  • Monster storm left at least 43 dead, with hundreds or even thousands still missing
  • Planes, helicopters and ships, both private and government, are converging on battered Abaco Islands to help with evacuations
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:04am, 8 Sep, 2019

People await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Hurricane Dorian heads towards Canada after battering Bahamas and US coast

  • Storm expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, bringing hurricane winds and pounding waves
  • Death toll in Bahamas expected to rise dramatically as relief workers sift through wreckage in Dorian’s wake
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 9:44pm, 7 Sep, 2019

An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
