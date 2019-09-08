People await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Facing far higher Hurricane Dorian death toll, Bahamians scramble to escape worst-hit islands
- Monster storm left at least 43 dead, with hundreds or even thousands still missing
- Planes, helicopters and ships, both private and government, are converging on battered Abaco Islands to help with evacuations
Topic | Extreme weather
An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian heads towards Canada after battering Bahamas and US coast
- Storm expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, bringing hurricane winds and pounding waves
- Death toll in Bahamas expected to rise dramatically as relief workers sift through wreckage in Dorian’s wake
