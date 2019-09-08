US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House. Photo: AP
Donald Trump has a favourite number when making big claims: 10,000
- US president has used figure for everything from crowd sizes and captured IS fighters to stock market gains
- Depending on the claim, the number could be accurate, a wild guess, or sometimes just plain wrong
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump boasts of rally crowd size during post-shooting visit to Texas hospital
- After praising medical staff, US president starts reminiscing about re-election event in El Paso and ridiculing Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke
- Footage of Trump bragging adds to controversy surrounding ‘healing’ trips to cities shaken by gun violence
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One while flying between El Paso, Texas and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP