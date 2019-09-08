Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

MIT lab director Joi Ito resigns amid outcry over Jeffrey Epstein donations

  • School president orders independent investigation into lab’s ties to financier, who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges
  • Lab said to have tried to conceal extent of fundraising links to Epstein
Topic |   Education
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:13am, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein formally dismissed following his death, but investigations into possible crimes will continue

  • Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, having been previously taken off suicide watch
  • He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of girls as young as 14
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:41am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.