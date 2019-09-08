MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
MIT lab director Joi Ito resigns amid outcry over Jeffrey Epstein donations
- School president orders independent investigation into lab’s ties to financier, who killed himself in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges
- Lab said to have tried to conceal extent of fundraising links to Epstein
MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein formally dismissed following his death, but investigations into possible crimes will continue
- Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, having been previously taken off suicide watch
- He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of girls as young as 14
Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters