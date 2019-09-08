Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A US Air Force spokesman said the Trump resort had rooms for US$136 a night, cheaper than a Marriott, which charged US$161 a night. File photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Cheaper than Marriott’: Congress investigates US military use of Donald Trump’s Scotland resort

  • Conflict of interest concerns over US military spending at Prestwick airport and discount offers at president’s Turnberry resort
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:42am, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US Air Force spokesman said the Trump resort had rooms for US$136 a night, cheaper than a Marriott, which charged US$161 a night. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wants to host 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort ... and may invite Russia’s Vladimir Putin

  • US president said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport
  • Hosting G7 there means he could personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders
Topic |   G7
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 11:53pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.