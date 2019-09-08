A US Air Force spokesman said the Trump resort had rooms for US$136 a night, cheaper than a Marriott, which charged US$161 a night. File photo: AP
‘Cheaper than Marriott’: Congress investigates US military use of Donald Trump’s Scotland resort
- Conflict of interest concerns over US military spending at Prestwick airport and discount offers at president’s Turnberry resort
The G7 ‘family photo’ from this year’s summit in Biarritz, France. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump wants to host 2020 G7 summit at his Miami golf resort ... and may invite Russia’s Vladimir Putin
- US president said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport
- Hosting G7 there means he could personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders
