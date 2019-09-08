Channels

Mark Sanford, a long-time Trump critic, lost his seat in the House of Representatives last year after he was challenged by a Trump supporter in the Republican primary. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Mark Sanford launches long-shot Republican primary challenge to Donald Trump

  • Sanford, a long-time Trump critic, lost his seat in the House of Representatives last year after he was challenged by a Trump supporter
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:18pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Joe Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show. Photo: Twitter
United States & Canada

Joe Walsh announces primary challenge against Donald Trump to become Republican candidate in 2020

  • Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who lost re-election in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show
  • He described Trump as a ‘bully’ and a ‘coward’ who is unfit to be president
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:56pm, 25 Aug, 2019

